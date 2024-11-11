People urged to adopt healthy lifestyle to prevent diabetes complications

KARACHI - Healthcare profession­als, medical science experts, and educationists have agreed that the growing number of diabetic patients in the coun­try poses a serious health challenge to society. They have warned that diabetes can cause severe health com­plications, with over three million patients suffering from foot ulcers that can lead to amputations. Referring to the data, they noted that around 16 to 20 per cent of diabetic patients in the coun­try experience eye problems, while 28pc develop kidney failure, often requiring costly dialysis. These statistics were shared at an awareness semi­nar organised by the Univer­sity of Karachi’s (KU) Medical Centre in collaboration with Discovering Diabetes, in an­ticipation of World Diabetes Day 2024. Addressing the ses­sion, diabetes expert Dr Zahid Miyan highlighted that Paki­stan is home to an estimated 33 million diabetes patients, warning that the actual num­ber may be even higher.