Peshawar chokes as dwellers struggle with air pollution

Peshawar - Once celebrated as the “City of Flowers,” Peshawar is now grappling with an escalating air pollution crisis that endangers the health of its residents. Environmental journalist Jehanzeb Sarhadi emphasized that factors such as vehicle emissions, especially from two-stroke rickshaws, unchecked brick kilns, factories, and construction dust are the primary culprits behind the city’s deteriorating air quality.

Pollution from solid fuels used in households and emissions from industries contribute to increased cases of respiratory issues, heart disease, and neurological problems among Peshawar’s population. Sarhadi called for a multi-faceted approach involving stricter emission standards, promotion of cleaner fuels, and expanded public transportation options to curb the crisis.

He further stressed the importance of public awareness, green spaces, and collaborations with international bodies to tackle the city’s pollution problem. Immediate and sustained action, he added, is crucial for restoring Peshawar’s air quality and protecting public health.