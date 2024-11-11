PFC to participate in Lisbon Global Expo: CEO

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that the coun­cil would participate in the four-day Lisbon Global Expo, starting today (Nov 11) in Lisbon, Portugal. Chairing a board of directors meeting here on Sunday, he said the prestigious event would gather industry leaders, inno­vators, and professionals from around the world, creating a vibrant platform for networking, showcasing new so­lutions, and discussing future trends. During the expo, the PFC would pres­ent its latest advancements, high­lighting innovations that address key challenges and opportunities in the global market. The PFC team would explore potential partnerships. Inves­tors would have the opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technologies and services that set the PFC apart in the industry, he added. He said, “We will look forward to con­necting with our peers, learning from the diverse array of exhibitors, and contributing to meaningful discus­sions shaping the future in addition to PFC is driving progress and will be making an impact globally.”