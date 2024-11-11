Monday, November 11, 2024
PM Shehbaz in Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

APP
2:35 PM | November 11, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to represent Pakistan at the Arab-Islamic Summit.

Upon his arrival at Riyadh’s Royal Airport Terminal, Prime Minister Shehbaz was warmly received by Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, along with Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other senior diplomatic staff.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X wrote that at the summit, he will discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza and speak with one voice for the rights of the Palestinian people and reaffirm collective call for regional peace.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold meetings with Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Secretary General Muslim World League.

