PM Shehbaz, Mohsin Naqvi congratulate Pakistan team

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the national men’s cricket team on their historic ODI series victory over Australia. Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his pride and excitement on his official X account. “A big day for Pakistani cricket! Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on their historic ODI series win against Australia. After 22 years, Pakistan has defeated Australia on their home ground in a convincing manner,” he said.
He also acknowledged the leadership of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. “This win is a testament to the team’s unity and the dedication of their brilliant players, as well as the efforts of the coaching staff and the PCB under Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s able guidance. May this be the start of a glorious era for Pakistani cricket.”
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi echoed these sentiments, saying, “Our players have lifted the pride of the entire nation by excelling in all areas – batting, bowling, and fielding,” he remarked. “This triumph belongs to every player and team member who contributed to this remarkable team effort.”
Naqvi added: “Today’s success has brought joy to every corner of Pakistan. Our team’s determination, relentless effort, and unwavering commitment have achieved this historic win. With such spirit and dedication, I am confident our team will continue to reach new heights.”