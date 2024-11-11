Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz, Mohsin Naqvi congratulate Pakistan team

Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratu­lations to the national men’s cricket team on their historic ODI series victory over Aus­tralia. Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his pride and ex­citement on his official X ac­count. “A big day for Pakistani cricket! Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on their historic ODI series win against Australia. After 22 years, Paki­stan has defeated Australia on their home ground in a con­vincing manner,” he said.

He also acknowledged the leadership of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. “This win is a testament to the team’s unity and the dedication of their brilliant players, as well as the efforts of the coaching staff and the PCB under Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s able guidance. May this be the start of a glori­ous era for Pakistani cricket.”

SAARC Chambers ex-president calls for boosting trade with Afghanistan

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi echoed these sentiments, say­ing, “Our players have lifted the pride of the entire nation by excelling in all areas – bat­ting, bowling, and fielding,” he remarked. “This triumph be­longs to every player and team member who contributed to this remarkable team effort.”

Naqvi added: “Today’s suc­cess has brought joy to every corner of Pakistan. Our team’s determination, relentless ef­fort, and unwavering commit­ment have achieved this his­toric win. With such spirit and dedication, I am confident our team will continue to reach new heights.”

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024