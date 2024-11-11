PM Shehbaz, Mohsin Naqvi congratulate Pakistan team

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman extended heartfelt congratu­lations to the national men’s cricket team on their historic ODI series victory over Aus­tralia. Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his pride and ex­citement on his official X ac­count. “A big day for Pakistani cricket! Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on their historic ODI series win against Australia. After 22 years, Paki­stan has defeated Australia on their home ground in a con­vincing manner,” he said.

He also acknowledged the leadership of PCB Chairman . “This win is a testament to the team’s unity and the dedication of their brilliant players, as well as the efforts of the coaching staff and the PCB under Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s able guidance. May this be the start of a glori­ous era for Pakistani cricket.”

PCB Chairman echoed these sentiments, say­ing, “Our players have lifted the pride of the entire nation by excelling in all areas – bat­ting, bowling, and fielding,” he remarked. “This triumph be­longs to every player and team member who contributed to this remarkable team effort.”

Naqvi added: “Today’s suc­cess has brought joy to every corner of Pakistan. Our team’s determination, relentless ef­fort, and unwavering commit­ment have achieved this his­toric win. With such spirit and dedication, I am confident our team will continue to reach new heights.”