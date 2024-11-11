Police bust honey trap gang in Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN - Civil Lines Police of Jhelum on Sunday arrested two women involved in honey trapping citi­zens, running prostitution dens, and drug peddling, while three policemen have already been ar­rested and dismissed from their service in the same case.

According to the Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO), Chaudhry Imran Hussain, while talking to The Nation said that the suspects were wanted in a honey trap case which was reg­istered in Jhelum a couple of months ago, adding that around four policemen were also part of the racket and used to lure naïve citizens in their trap to extract hefty amount of money and valu­ables. SHO Imran said that the infamous ‘Sidra Gang’ was being run by Eisha Kanwal alias Sidra and her accomplice Naila Qa­iser, adding that police arrested both wanted suspects during a raid near deputy commissioner house in Jhelum, and have re­covered 1,350 grams and 1,255 grams of hashish from their custody, respectively. The SHO further said that the suspects used to trap well-off locals and foreign-settled expats, and used to blackmail them after record­ing their explicit videos, while policemen partnering with them used to provide safe shelter to get their share of the extracted money. The police officer also added multiple cases were reg­istered against the women in Jhelum district, adding that sepa­rate cases were also registered against them under Section 9-C of The Control of Narcotic Sub­stances Act, 1997 in Civil Lines Police Station on Sunday. SHO Imran also disclosed that the gang had targeted a large num­ber of citizens but only a few re­ported the crime to the police.

According to police sources, three police constables were already arrested for honey trap­ping a Chakwal-based doctor, and have been dismissed by Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, from po­lice service. The DPO has also ap­preciated the extensive efforts of Civil Lines Police for successfully arresting the notorious gang, and announced cash prize for SHO Imran and his team.