Protecting the Workforce

If left to business magnates, employees would likely find them­selves working seven days a week, with employers seeking ev­ery possible way to extend their claim over workers’ lives. This is nothing short of exploitation, especially when the global trend is moving in a more humane direction. A growing body of research supports the benefits of a four-day work week, a model already ad­opted even in demanding fields like healthcare, showing significant improvements in productivity and employee satisfaction. Nations with far more advanced and resilient economies than Pakistan’s have embraced this shift, understanding that well-rested, well-bal­anced employees are an asset, not a liability.

The proposition to expand the work week in Pakistan, while per­haps beneficial to a narrow band of industries, misses the mark on the broader issues crippling our economy. More working days will not address the foundational issues that hold back economic prog­ress. Instead, they will increase the load on an already struggling public, particularly as other challenges — including environmental issues like smog and energy shortages — persist without remedy.

Beyond the immediate logistical concerns, there is a significant so­cietal cost in reducing the weekend. This reduction in downtime will undoubtedly harm the female workforce and young families, who are already managing high levels of stress under current conditions. Mental health is an issue that cannot be disregarded, particularly in a country where citizens are already overburdened. The two-day week­end may seem like a luxury to some, but in reality, it’s essential for maintaining a sustainable workforce and a balanced society.

The push to extend workdays is shortsighted and speaks to a mentali­ty that prioritises profit over people. Pakistan’s economic revival should be built on sustainable reforms, not on squeezing more from its citizens.