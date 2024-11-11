PSX soars as KSE-100 index surpasses 94,000 points

On Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic milestone as the KSE-100 index surged past the 94,000-point barrier. The index climbed more than 700 points from the previous close of 93,291 points, reflecting a continued bullish trend.

The PSX has gained over 2,400 points in the past week, a rally largely driven by the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) recent decision to lower the policy rate by 2.5 percentage points. Analysts suggest that the rate cut has boosted market liquidity and signaled economic stability, enhancing investor confidence.

Additionally, the government's recent Sukuk auction generated substantial funds, making government-backed securities an attractive option for investors and further fueling the market's upward momentum.