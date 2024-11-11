PTA tightens internet security with unregistered VPN blockage

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started blocking unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in a bid to enhance internet security and safeguard users.

According to PTA officials, unregistered VPNs pose significant security threats, including unauthorized access to sensitive data and potential access to restricted content.

To manage these risks, the government is temporarily blocking certain VPNs to incorporate them into PTA’s white-listing procedure. The VPN registration initiative began in 2010, and to date, approximately 20,500 VPNs and over 1,422 companies have successfully registered.

Recently, users have reported issues accessing free VPN services, experiencing disruptions to secure browsing. Officials reassured that efforts are underway to streamline the white-listing process and curb illegal VPN usage in Pakistan.

VPNs are frequently used worldwide to bypass restricted content; in Pakistan, they are especially popular for accessing X (formerly Twitter), which remains banned. The government insists this restriction will only be lifted if X formally registers within the country.

According to the reports, the government conducted a six-hour firewall test on Sunday, temporarily blocking over two dozen VPNs — the first noticeable instance of a firewall affecting internet users nationwide.

The PTA has urged IT companies, freelancers, banks, and other businesses to register their VPN IPs to maintain uninterrupted access.