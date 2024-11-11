PTI fails to deliver on all fronts in KP: Amir Muqam

Lower Dir - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, said here on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), despite being in its third consecutive government, has failed to deliver for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the problems of the masses have increased manifold.

Engr Amir Muqam was addressing a large public gathering on the occasion of the joining of PML-N by former Senator and ANP leader Zahid Khan and his brother Ayub Khan, along with thousands of their supporters.

Senator Zahid Khan and his brother expressed full confidence in the leadership of PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N KP President Engr Amir Muqam.

Muqam said that PML-N strongly believes in people’s welfare and the uniform development of Pakistan, which is why political leaders such as Zahid Khan, Ayub Khan, and former Minister Wajid Ali Khan have joined the party.

He said that the people of Pakistan know that PML-N’s leadership has the ability and strength to take the country out of its challenges and put it on the road to prosperity.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been tirelessly working to move the country forward on the path of progress and development, while also providing relief to the masses.

He also stated that the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad has enhanced Pakistan’s image on the global stage.

He added that the reduction of inflation to below seven percent, a record increase in the stock market, and the revival of the economy were made possible due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team. He criticised certain elements who, despite raising hollow slogans of “true freedom,” did not favor political stability in the country. He said that the people were fully aware of those using foreign lobbies for the release of the PTI founder.

Amir Muqam also pointed out that the raising of a superpower’s flag during a PTI public meeting in Swabi, addressed by the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the staging of the cipher drama for political gain by the PTI founder had been fully exposed to the masses.

Muqam ruled out granting an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to anyone under foreign pressure, reiterating that only the courts would decide the cases of the PTI founder.

Instead of addressing the issues of protesting teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, the KP CM had failed to solve their genuine problems, resulting in the wasting of precious time for thousands of students. Engr Amir Muqam advised the KP CM to prioritize the resolution of teachers’ problems and focus on improving the security situation in the province, rather than provoking workers against state institutions.

He said that the KP Assembly should be used for the empowerment of the masses and legislation to resolve provincial issues, rather than being used against political opponents.

Amir Muqam stated that the people of Malakand Division had suffered due to terrorism and floods and urgently require fast-track development.

He pointed out that the PTI government had failed to construct the Dir-Chitral Motorway despite making tall, hollow promises.

Engr Amir Muqam emphasized that only the PML-N government had completed a record number of projects, whether in providing gas, electricity, or road infrastructure in the Malakand Division.

He added that construction of the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat was a gift from the PML-N government, benefiting thousands of patients every year.

Amir Muqam also mentioned that the PML-N government had exempted Malakand Division from taxes for one year to provide relief to its people.

He assured that all problems related to road infrastructure, gas, and electricity in the region would be addressed on a priority basis.

Engr Amir Muqam said that party workers are the real asset of the party, and all their genuine demands would be addressed.

He warmly welcomed Senator Zahid Khan into the party fold and assured him of full support in resolving the area’s problems.