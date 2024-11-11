Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab residents face escalating smog crisis as pollution levels soar across country

Punjab residents face escalating smog crisis as pollution levels soar across country
Web Desk
12:10 PM | November 11, 2024
National, Editor's Picks

Residents across Punjab continue to grapple with worsening smog, as air pollution rises sharply with the onset of colder temperatures.

Despite government efforts to mitigate the impact, Lahore has once again topped the list of the world’s most polluted large cities, with Multan close behind, showing hazardous air quality levels that pose severe health risks.

The toxic haze in Punjab has begun spreading towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affecting Peshawar and neighboring districts. As of Monday morning, Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) stood alarmingly high at 565, marking PM2.5 pollutants at more than 71 times the safe threshold set by the World Health Organization. Multan’s AQI was even higher at 955, while Peshawar recorded 509 — all surpassing the hazardous mark.

In addition to Lahore and Multan, thick layers of smog covered cities like Bahawalpur and Rajanpur, reducing visibility and disrupting road traffic. Motorways were closed at several points to prevent accidents, with major sections of M2, M3, M4, and M5 temporarily blocked, including parts of the Lahore-Sialkot motorway and M1 from Peshawar to Rashakai.

‘KP energy resources valuable treasures’

Upper Sindh and areas near Punjab’s border have also been affected, leading to further motorway closures from Sukkur to Rahim Yar Khan. Poor visibility has caused multiple accidents, including a fatal incident in Rahim Yar Khan, with authorities urging travelers to use caution and restrict movement to daytime hours where possible.

The dense fog has severely disrupted flight operations, especially at Faisalabad and Multan airports, with numerous delays, cancellations, and flight diversions reported. Thirty-six flights nationwide have been affected, and train services are also experiencing significant delays, including an eight-hour delay on the Pak Business train from Lahore to Karachi.

In response to the smog crisis, Punjab authorities have temporarily closed public spaces and banned outdoor activities in heavily impacted areas until November 17. Health officials report an increase in respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, and throat infections, advising residents to limit outdoor activities and wear masks.

Kundi greets forces on successful operation against terrorists in SW

The severe air pollution affecting South Asia annually stems from a combination of factors, including emissions, dust, and stubble burning. Authorities partially attribute the surge in pollution to toxic air drifting from neighboring India, where air quality has also reached hazardous levels.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1731305122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024