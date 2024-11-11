Monday, November 11, 2024
Rising Unemployment Among Youth

November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I am writing to highlight the grow­ing unemployment crisis among Pakistan’s youth. With a large pro­portion of the population under 30, the lack of job opportunities after graduation is disheartening, leading to wasted potential. Many young people, even those with de­grees, struggle to find stable em­ployment, affecting their mental health and future outlook.

Pakistan’s education system tends to emphasise theoretical knowl­edge over practical skills, leaving graduates ill-prepared for the skills required in sectors like technology, healthcare, and engineering. Lim­ited internship and placement op­portunities further hinder young people’s ability to gain the experi­ence needed to compete for jobs.

The private sector can help by creating internship programmes and skill-development initiatives, but government support is cru­cial. Policies that promote entre­preneurship and skill-based ed­ucation, along with youth loan schemes and vocational training centres, could equip young people to create jobs rather than rely sole­ly on employment.

By focusing on skill develop­ment, fostering innovation, and enhancing job placement efforts, we can address this crisis. Invest­ing in youth employment is essen­tial to ensure Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

MAHEEN KHAN,

Karachi.

