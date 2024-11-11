Rising Unemployment Among Youth

I am writing to highlight the growing unemployment crisis among Pakistan’s youth. With a large proportion of the population under 30, the lack of job opportunities after graduation is disheartening, leading to wasted potential. Many young people, even those with degrees, struggle to find stable employment, affecting their mental health and future outlook.
Pakistan’s education system tends to emphasise theoretical knowledge over practical skills, leaving graduates ill-prepared for the skills required in sectors like technology, healthcare, and engineering. Limited internship and placement opportunities further hinder young people’s ability to gain the experience needed to compete for jobs.
The private sector can help by creating internship programmes and skill-development initiatives, but government support is crucial. Policies that promote entrepreneurship and skill-based education, along with youth loan schemes and vocational training centres, could equip young people to create jobs rather than rely solely on employment.
By focusing on skill development, fostering innovation, and enhancing job placement efforts, we can address this crisis. Investing in youth employment is essential to ensure Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.
MAHEEN KHAN,
Karachi.