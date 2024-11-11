SAARC Chambers ex-president calls for boosting trade with Afghanistan

LAHORE - SAARC Chambers of Com­merce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik has stressed the need for un­locking potential of regional economic cooperation and in­tegration to boost trade among regional countries, especially with Afghanistan at this criti­cal juncture. In a statement is­sued here on Sunday, he said intra-regional trade in South Asia is less than one third of its potential, which indicated that 67 percent of trade was not being fully exploited. He said the role of Afghanistan as a connector and as land bridge between Central Asia, the Middle East and South Asia needs to be reviewed in pre­vailing scenario to primarily focus on promotion of trade and investment. He said even today, Afghanistan is seen as a viable doorway to South Asian countries for direct ac­cess to oil and gas of republics of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. He said bet­ter trade ties would help pro­mote economic growth, and do away with abject poverty in the region especially in Af­ghanistan. Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan after Iran and China is the third largest trading partner of Afghanistan which exports cement, pharmaceu­ticals products, sulphur, stone, plaster, peel of citrus fruit, melon, vegetable fats, edible fruits and oil etc, and Afghani­stan’s main exports are car­pets and rugs, which account for 45 percent of total exports, while dried fruits constitutes 31 percent, and medicinal plants 12 percent.