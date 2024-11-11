SACM orders immediate action to address jail issues

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan, took immediate action following a surprise inspection of District Jail Timergara, responding to concerns about the poor administrative conditions at the facility.

During the inspection, Khan observed critical issues, including substandard cleanliness, poor food quality, and inmate complaints of mistreatment. In response, he directed the immediate removal of the Jail Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, and Assistant Superintendent, with all senior staff instructed to report directly to the Directorate of Prisons.

Khan took the time to meet with inmates, listening to their grievances about the unsatisfactory conditions, including allegations of inhumane treatment, inadequate hygiene, and subpar food. He stressed that such practices would not be tolerated and promised to take immediate steps to address the problems.

The Special Assistant also inspected the food supply, cleanliness in the prison kitchen, and healthcare facilities in the jail hospital. Alarmed by his findings, Khan ordered a full review of the management and an immediate transfer of the staff.

“The conditions at District Jail Timergara are unacceptable, and we will ensure that no one, including prisoners, is subjected to inhumane treatment,” Khan stated. He assured that reforms would be implemented to improve prison conditions across the province.

Khan also announced plans for similar surprise inspections at prisons throughout the province, warning that those failing to meet their responsibilities would face strict consequences. Feroz Shah, Chairman of the Tehsil, accompanied Khan and expressed his support for the corrective measures being implemented.