Saigol appointed as KPT Board acting chairman

LAHORE - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol has been ap­pointed as acting chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Board for the first time from private sector in the history. The seat was vacant due to the resignation of the pre­vious chairman. Chairman of PIAF was elected as act­ing chairman of KPT Board by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Government of Pakistan. The business com­munity across the country congratulated Fahimur Rah­man Saigol on assuming the charge of chairmanship of KPT Board. Fahimur Rah­man Saigol will perform the duties till the appointment of the permanent chairman of the Karachi Port Trust Board and will carry out all the responsibilities. The act­ing chairman said that it is great honour for him to take the charge of acting chair­man of this prestigious post, as the KPT is considered as the gateway to Pakistan and the Central Asian region, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy. He said that Karachi Port Trust is the pioneer Sea Port of Pakistan and can be re­ferred Gateway to Pakistan. KPT have potential of han­dling more than 125 million tonnes cargo including 4.25 million TEUs (containers) as well as Transshipment and In-Transit containers. Karachi Port including its three Private Container Ter­minals has sufficient capac­ity to provide the required facility as per requirements. Cargo handling at Karachi Port refers to the various activities and processes in­volved in the movement, loading, unloading, and storage of goods (cargo) be­tween ships, trucks, trains, and storage facilities within the port area. It is a crucial aspect of maritime logistics and plays a significant role in facilitating international trade. The primary goal of Karachi Port is to handle cargo efficiently and to en­sure timely and safe transfer of goods between different modes of transportation.