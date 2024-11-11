Saigol appointed as KPT Board acting chairman

LAHORE - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol has been appointed as acting chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Board for the first time from private sector in the history. The seat was vacant due to the resignation of the previous chairman. Chairman of PIAF was elected as acting chairman of KPT Board by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Government of Pakistan. The business community across the country congratulated Fahimur Rahman Saigol on assuming the charge of chairmanship of KPT Board. Fahimur Rahman Saigol will perform the duties till the appointment of the permanent chairman of the Karachi Port Trust Board and will carry out all the responsibilities. The acting chairman said that it is great honour for him to take the charge of acting chairman of this prestigious post, as the KPT is considered as the gateway to Pakistan and the Central Asian region, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy. He said that Karachi Port Trust is the pioneer Sea Port of Pakistan and can be referred Gateway to Pakistan. KPT have potential of handling more than 125 million tonnes cargo including 4.25 million TEUs (containers) as well as Transshipment and In-Transit containers. Karachi Port including its three Private Container Terminals has sufficient capacity to provide the required facility as per requirements. Cargo handling at Karachi Port refers to the various activities and processes involved in the movement, loading, unloading, and storage of goods (cargo) between ships, trucks, trains, and storage facilities within the port area. It is a crucial aspect of maritime logistics and plays a significant role in facilitating international trade. The primary goal of Karachi Port is to handle cargo efficiently and to ensure timely and safe transfer of goods between different modes of transportation.