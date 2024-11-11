SAU leads Sindh’s Universities in Google Certification Program

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has secured the top position among ten universities in Sindh by becoming the first to successfully complete the Google Career Certification Program under the Sindh Government’s support. This milestone involved the participation of 150 students, including 100 from the main campus and 50 from its Umerkot campus. A certificate distribution ceremony to celebrate this accomplishment took place on Sunday at the Dr. AM Shaikh Auditorium, hosted by SAU’s Information Technology Center. In his address, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized that the university is making significant strides not only in agriculture but also in information technology. “Our graduates are excelling on both national and international platforms, bringing distinction to the university and the country with their skills and capabilities,” he stated.