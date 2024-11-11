SAU leads Sindh’s Universities in Google Certification Program

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has secured the top position among ten universities in Sindh by becoming the first to successfully complete the Google Career Certification Program under the Sindh Government’s support. This milestone involved the par­ticipation of 150 students, including 100 from the main campus and 50 from its Umerkot campus. A certifi­cate distribution ceremony to celebrate this accomplish­ment took place on Sunday at the Dr. AM Shaikh Audito­rium, hosted by SAU’s Infor­mation Technology Center. In his address, SAU Vice Chan­cellor Dr. Fateh Marri em­phasized that the university is making significant strides not only in agriculture but also in information tech­nology. “Our graduates are excelling on both national and international platforms, bringing distinction to the university and the country with their skills and capabili­ties,” he stated.