Saudi Arabia’s cultural riches shine at Lok Mela 2024

ISLAMABAD - The annual Lok Mela at Lok Virsa is underway, showcasing diverse cultural heritages from across Pakistan and beyond. This year, the festival includes a vibrant stall from Saudi Arabia, offering visitors a rich experience of Saudi Arabian culture through traditional tastes, attire, and hospitality. Organized by the Saudi Embassy, the stall is attracting large crowds with its authentic representation of the Kingdom’s traditions. The Saudi stall, adorned with intricate decor and cultural elements, has become a major highlight of the ten-day festival. Visitors are relishing the taste of premium Saudi dates, known for their unique texture and natural sweetness, and savoring the aroma of Arabian ‘gahwa’ (coffee). The traditional Saudi hospitality, warm and welcoming, is evident as the stall attendants serve these delicacies with care, drawing numerous guests intrigued by the offerings. In a conversation with APP, Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi shared his pride in representing Saudi culture at this international festival. “Saudi Arabia is rich in tradition, history, and culture. Lok Mela is an exceptional platform to share our heritage with the people of Pakistan, highlighting the close ties between our nations,” he added. Dr. Al-Otaibi emphasized the historical and cultural bonds between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which have strengthened over decades of diplomatic, economic, and social exchanges.

Saudi Labour Attaché, Majed Baker also in attendance, highlighted the significance of such events in enhancing cross-cultural understanding. “Our stall is not just a representation of our culture but an opportunity to deepen the cultural connection with our Pakistani brothers and sisters. The response we have received is overwhelming,” he said, pointing to the constant flow of visitors eager to experience a taste of Saudi hospitality.

Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Nisar Jamy paid an official visit to the Saudi stall alongside members of the Saudi foreign mission to Pakistan. Impressed by the meticulous representation, Secretary Jamy praised the Saudi team’s dedication to showcasing their culture. “The Saudi stall adds a wonderful international flavor to the Lok Mela, reflecting the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” he noted, highlighting the importance of such international contributions to the cultural landscape of Pakistan.

The Saudi stall has also incorporated traditional music and decor, attracting families, youth, and cultural enthusiasts. Many visitors were seen taking photographs with the intricate artifacts, and admiring the clothing and handicrafts representative of Saudi Arabian culture.

The Lok Mela, which will continue for the ten days, features stalls from various countries, each contributing unique flavors and styles to this cultural celebration. The Saudi stall, however, stands out with its strong ties to Pakistani visitors and its sincere commitment to sharing Saudi Arabia’s heritage. The Saudi Embassy has extended a warm invitation to all participants to explore and enjoy this enriching cultural experience.

The Lok Mela, as always, remains a cornerstone of cultural appreciation and exchange, drawing thousands from all backgrounds to celebrate the beauty of diversity and tradition.