Monday, November 11, 2024
SC orders classification and scheduling of constitutional cases for bench formation

Web Desk
7:49 PM | November 11, 2024
National

During a meeting on the formation and operations of constitutional benches, the Supreme Court, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, directed the classification of cases.

Procedures for handling constitutional matters, including cases under Articles 184 (1), 184 (3), and 186, as well as human rights issues, were reviewed in the session.

Justice Aminuddin instructed staff to categorize and schedule cases with the guidance of two senior judges.

A three-member committee will oversee the formation of benches, each consisting of at least five judges, for these cases.

