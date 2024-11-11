Security forces kill 10 terrorists in North Waziristan operations

RAWALPINDI - Security forces killed at least 10 terrorists and injured eight others during three different operations in North Waziristan district on Sunday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in the Spinwam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District. The operation was conducted on reported presence of khawarij in the general area of the district.
During the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location as a result of which, six khwarij were killed while six got injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country. Also, four Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District. According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Spinwam area of North Waziristan. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, two Khwarij were sent to hell. In another incident, movement of a group of Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended tribute for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in Spina Wam area of North Waziristan.