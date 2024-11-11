Security forces kill 10 terrorists in North Waziristan operations

RAWALPINDI - Security forces killed at least 10 ter­rorists and injured eight others dur­ing three different operations in North Waziristan district on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence based opera­tion was conducted by the security forces in the Spinwam area of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District. The operation was conduct­ed on reported presence of khawarij in the general area of the district.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location as a result of which, six khwarij were killed while six got injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recov­ered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent ci­vilians. Sanitization opera­tion is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are deter­mined to wipe-out the men­ace of terrorism from the country. Also, four Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in North Wa­ziristan District. According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conduct­ed by the Security Forces in Spinwam area of North Wa­ziristan. During the conduct of operation, own troops ef­fectively engaged terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, two Khwar­ij were sent to hell. In anoth­er incident, movement of a group of Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan bor­der, was picked up by the se­curity forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan. Own troops effectively en­gaged and thwarted their at­tempt to infiltrate. Resultant­ly, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured. Sanitization oper­ations are being conducted to eliminate any other Khar­ji found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are deter­mined and remain commit­ted to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the coun­try. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended trib­ute for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in Spina Wam area of North Waziristan.