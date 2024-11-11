Serena Polo Cup concludes with a thrilling finale

Serena Hotels, under its Sports Diplomacy initiative and com­mitment to community engage­ment, organized the Serena 2024 on 10th November at Islamabad Club polo grounds. The event was attended by diplo­mats, members of the corporate sector, and polo enthusiasts, cre­ating a vibrant atmosphere cel­ebrating the spirit of the sport.

The final match of the Serena featured an exciting showdown between Team BN and Team Rizvi’s by U Bank. Both teams displayed exception­al skill and teamwork, captivat­ing the audience with their skill of the game. Team Rizvi won the Serena with a score of 7, after an exciting tie across four chukkers that led to a deci­sive fifth chukker.

Serena Hotels congratulates both the teams for their out­standing performance at the Serena 2024. Hosting these events brings communi­ties together and promotes di­verse sports across Pakistan. Through initiatives like the , Serena Hotels provides a platform to celebrate athleti­cism and raise positive commu­nity connections. The Sports Di­plomacy efforts extend beyond polo, extensive support for vari­ous sports, including squash, tennis, and women’s cricket.

These initiatives promote youth engagement, gender equality, and national pride, encouraging posi­tive relations within both local and international communities.