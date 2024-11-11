Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Serena Polo Cup concludes with a thrilling finale

Serena Polo Cup concludes with a thrilling finale
PR
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Serena Hotels, under its Sports Diplomacy initiative and com­mitment to community engage­ment, organized the Serena Polo Cup 2024 on 10th November at Islamabad Club polo grounds. The event was attended by diplo­mats, members of the corporate sector, and polo enthusiasts, cre­ating a vibrant atmosphere cel­ebrating the spirit of the sport.

The final match of the Serena Polo Cup featured an exciting showdown between Team BN and Team Rizvi’s by U Bank. Both teams displayed exception­al skill and teamwork, captivat­ing the audience with their skill of the game. Team Rizvi won the Serena Polo Cup with a score of 7, after an exciting tie across four chukkers that led to a deci­sive fifth chukker.

Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

Serena Hotels congratulates both the teams for their out­standing performance at the Serena Polo Cup 2024. Hosting these events brings communi­ties together and promotes di­verse sports across Pakistan. Through initiatives like the Polo Cup, Serena Hotels provides a platform to celebrate athleti­cism and raise positive commu­nity connections. The Sports Di­plomacy efforts extend beyond polo, extensive support for vari­ous sports, including squash, tennis, and women’s cricket.

These initiatives promote youth engagement, gender equality, and national pride, encouraging posi­tive relations within both local and international communities.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024