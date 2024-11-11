Sindh govt committed to provide environment-friendly transport: Sharjeel

KARACHI - Senior Minister for Transport, Mass Transit and Information Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sun­day said that provision of environment-friendly and comprehensive public transport system for the residents, was the commitment of the provin­cial government. He said this in his message on the occasion of World Public Transport Day. Sharjeel Memon said the Sindh government was proud of all its public transport projects, including the People’s Bus Service. Memon said thousands of citizens are were benefiting from the Sindh government proj­ects every day with cheap, comfortable and conve­nient travel facilities. He said that the EV bus ser­vice, which is environmentally friendly and helps in reducing pollution, was a revolutionary step of the Sindh government. He further stated that the safe and comfortable ‘pink bus service’ for women was introduced by the Sindh government for the first time in the whole world. The provincial minister said that the work on Orange Line and Red Line BRT is in progress, its completion would further connect the city areas. The Sindh government is also going to introduce double-decker buses for citizens for the first time, Sharjeel said and added that for a bright, clean future, the cooperation of all stakeholders, in­cluding the government and the people, is necessary.