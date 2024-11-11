Sindh govt decides to establish joint check posts at entry, exit routes of province: IGP

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to establish joint check posts of the police and other law enforcement agencies on the entry and exit routes of the province, especially the North­ern Bypass. This was said by Inspec­tor General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon while speaking during his visit to Hub River Road and Machko Check Posts on Sunday. Senior Su­perintendent Police Keamari briefed the IG Sindh on the ongoing checking and the current situation at the entry and exit routes. The SSP informed that the police and other law enforce­ment agencies were active at the en­try and exit routes. The IG Sindh was informed that the check post is being assisted by special branch personnel equipped with modern equipment and K-9 trained detection dogs. He was informed in the briefing that biometric verification of suspicious persons is also being carried out through the search app devices. The IG Sindh reviewed the checking pro­cess of various vehicles coming from Balochistan at Machko check post. Ghulam Nabi Memon also reviewed the checking procedure of Rangers Sindh and other agencies engaged on Hub River Road. IG Memon said that the police and other law enforcement agencies would jointly check the ve­hicles. He said that 10 joint check posts will be established across the province. He also directed that check posts should be established on all im­portant internal and external routes of the province.

SALEEM MEMON EXPRESSESDEEP CONCERN OVER ALARMING RISE IN CYBER CRIMES

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in cyber crime at­tempts across the country. According to a press release issued on Sunday, the HCSTSI head emphasized the need for capacity-building within the Cyber Crime Wing. Saleem Memon has communicated these concerns to Federal Interior Minister Syed Moh­sin Raza Naqvi through an official letter. He highlighted that the rapid surge in cyber crimes not only poses a grave threat to the public but has also become a pressing issue for the business community. He underscored the urgent need for coordinated and effective measures to enhance digital security. Saleem urged the govern­ment to collaborate with stakehold­ers such as IT experts, digital security organizations and law enforcement agencies. Additionally, partnerships with private IT firms through a struc­tured outsource services could help establish a robust system to tackle cyber crime. The HCSTSI President also announced the Chamber’s will­ingness to assist the FIA Cyber Crime Wing by utilizing its platform to launch a cyber security awareness campaign aimed at the business sec­tor and the general public.