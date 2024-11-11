Six boilers sealed for causing smog

FAISALABAD - Deputy Director (DC) Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa has sealed boilers of six industrial units and imposed a heavy fine on their owners on the charge of polluting environment and causing smog.
A spokesman for local administration said here on Sunday that the DD Environment conducted surprise inspection of various factories and mills and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of six industrial units situated at different parts of Faisalabad. Therefore the Deputy Director Environment sealed premises of the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs. 400,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules. Further action was under progress.
Meanwhile, the DD Environment resealed premises of boilers of two textile units situated at Sargodha Road and Small Industrial Estate and got cases registered against their owners because they had de-sealed the boilers illegally, spokesman added.
AC DISTRIBUTES FACEMASKS AMONG PASSENGERS
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya distributed facemasks among passengers at various bus stands here on Sunday. During his visit to the bus stands, he said that smog has become a serious menace as it was creating health hazards. Therefore, the government has adopted comprehensive strategy to deal with issue amicably. However, public cooperation was imperative achieve 100 percent results of the efforts taken against smog and environmental pollution. He said that the motorists were also directed to get engines of their vehicles repaired so that these could not emit excessive smoke. Similarly, the industrialists and owners of the brick kilns were also directed to take appropriate steps and install zigzag technology in addition to avoiding from burning prohibited material in their boilers. The farmers were also requested to avoid from burning residues of their crops because smoke was not only creating environmental pollution but also causing smog during winter, he added.