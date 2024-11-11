Six boilers sealed for causing smog

FAISALABAD - Deputy Director (DC) Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa has sealed boilers of six industrial units and imposed a heavy fine on their owners on the charge of pollut­ing environment and causing smog.

A spokesman for local adminis­tration said here on Sunday that the DD Environment conducted surprise inspection of various factories and mills and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of six indus­trial units situated at different parts of Faisalabad. Therefore the Deputy Director Environment sealed prem­ises of the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs. 400,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environ­mental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules. Further action was under progress.

Meanwhile, the DD Environment re­sealed premises of boilers of two tex­tile units situated at Sargodha Road and Small Industrial Estate and got cases registered against their owners because they had de-sealed the boil­ers illegally, spokesman added.

AC DISTRIBUTES FACEMASKS AMONG PASSENGERS

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sad­dar Aurangzaib Goraya distributed facemasks among passengers at vari­ous bus stands here on Sunday. Dur­ing his visit to the bus stands, he said that smog has become a serious men­ace as it was creating health hazards. Therefore, the government has ad­opted comprehensive strategy to deal with issue amicably. However, public cooperation was imperative achieve 100 percent results of the efforts tak­en against smog and environmental pollution. He said that the motorists were also directed to get engines of their vehicles repaired so that these could not emit excessive smoke. Simi­larly, the industrialists and owners of the brick kilns were also directed to take appropriate steps and install zig­zag technology in addition to avoiding from burning prohibited material in their boilers. The farmers were also requested to avoid from burning resi­dues of their crops because smoke was not only creating environmental pollution but also causing smog dur­ing winter, he added.