Six outlaws held, stolen items recovered

Peshawar - Tank police have arrested six individuals, including thieves and gamblers, and recovered stolen items, including two motorcycles, stake money, and illegal arms, a police spokesman reported on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz, concerned about the rise in theft and dacoity incidents in the area, formed a special team led by SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan. The team, which included SHO Sher Afzal Khan and Incharge Investigation Taoos Khan, employed modern scientific methods to trace and arrest the culprits. Two bike thieves, identified as Jamshed Ahmad and Rehan alias Zaidaan, were arrested, with police recovering two motorcycles and Rs 11,000 in cash from them. Additionally, Khayal Muhammad alias Khayal was apprehended with a Kalashnikov, 23 cartridges, an electric battery, and Rs 10,000 in cash.

In a separate operation, three gamblers were arrested on the spot, and Rs 14,800 in stake money was seized from them.