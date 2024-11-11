Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Six outlaws held, stolen items recovered

Monitoring Report
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Tank police have arrested six individuals, including thieves and gamblers, and recovered stolen items, including two motorcycles, stake money, and illegal arms, a police spokesman reported on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz, concerned about the rise in theft and dacoity incidents in the area, formed a special team led by SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan. The team, which included SHO Sher Afzal Khan and Incharge Investigation Taoos Khan, employed modern scientific methods to trace and arrest the culprits. Two bike thieves, identified as Jamshed Ahmad and Rehan alias Zaidaan, were arrested, with police recovering two motorcycles and Rs 11,000 in cash from them. Additionally, Khayal Muhammad alias Khayal was apprehended with a Kalashnikov, 23 cartridges, an electric battery, and Rs 10,000 in cash.

In a separate operation, three gamblers were arrested on the spot, and Rs 14,800 in stake money was seized from them.

FGEHA set to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1731305122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024