Six policemen dismissed for keeping people in wrongful confinement

HYDERABAD - Six policemen, including an in­spector, two sub-inspectors and three constables, were dismissed from service for keeping people in wrongful confinement and ex­torting money from them in re­turn for release in two separate cases. Hyderabad SSP Dr Farrukh Ali said that departmental action was taken against inspector Asif Jatoi, sub-inspector Waheed Pan­hwar, in-charge Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) Saifullah Gill and police constables Zubair, Mehm­ood Gujjar and Zohaib. He added that two more policemen would face similar departmental action after completion of some neces­sary formalities.

The action against the police­men was taken over two separate cases of wrongful confinement of people at SITE police station and at a guest house in Latifabad. Asif Jatoi and Saifullah Gill were ter­minated from service for keep­ing a person, Hubdar, in wrongful confinement on Sept 11.

Hubdar was complainant in an FIR lodged under section 342, 395, and 504(2) PPC. Police con­stable Zubair and four unidenti­fied policemen were also booked in the same FIR. According to the complainant, he was waylaid in a car by the accused on Sept 11 and brought to SITE police sta­tion where they deprived him of his ATM card, mobile phones and Rs83,000 cash. The victim said that he was taken to a private bank, where the accused police­men withdrew cash from his ac­counts using ATM cards, totaling Rs422,000. He claimed he was then forced to record a fake video statement on his mobile phone, in which he was made to confess that he was a bookie. After this, he was released.

He stated that the Rs422,000 was withdrawn through a com­bination of ATM transactions, EasyPaisa, and mobile phone company cash transfers. Addi­tionally, he alleged that Rs41,000, Rs245,000, Rs83,000, and Rs53,000 were also withdrawn and forcibly taken from him while he was in police custody.