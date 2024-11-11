Speakers call for robust policies to protect national economy

Peshawar - A high-profile event organized by the ACT Alliance in Peshawar gathered provincial leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to address the severe economic impact of illicit trade, tax evasion, smuggling, and counterfeiting in Pakistan. Mubashir Akram, ACT Alliance’s National Convenor, emphasized that these activities drain approximately $100 billion annually from Pakistan’s economy, urging immediate government intervention.

Prominent attendees included Muhammad Zubair, Mayor of Peshawar; Behar Ullah, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami; and Farhad Khan, President of ANP. Leaders collectively called for tighter enforcement, underscoring the harmful consequences for public services and economic growth.

Several leaders expressed support for decisive policies. Mayor Zubair stressed collaboration between provincial and federal agencies, while Zulqarnain, President of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, highlighted challenges faced by legitimate businesses due to smuggling. Deputy Speaker Sania Javed and MPA Sobia Khan advocated stricter legislative measures, with Dr. Ibad, Leader of the Opposition, affirming bipartisan unity on the issue.

The event concluded with a shared pledge for robust policies and enforcement to protect Pakistan’s economy.

ACT Alliance called for a coordinated provincial and federal response to counteract the adverse effects of illicit trade and tax evasion.