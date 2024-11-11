Monday, November 11, 2024
SU conducts Pre-entry test for admission to LLM

Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The pre- Entry Test for admission to LLM (Evening Degree program) for academic year 2025 was held at University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Sunday. As many as 455 candidates including 364 male and 91 female candidates appeared to seek admission in Masters of Law course in University of Sindh at Jam­shoro. Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) con­ducted the test in a conducive environment. As per details provided by the Piblic Relation officer, a total number of 455 candidates including 91 females ap­peared in the test at Institute of Mathematics and Computer Sciences, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, where separate blocks were established for female candidates in order to provide them hassle-free mi­lieu to attempt their multiple choice question paper.

