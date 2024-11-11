Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Swift Passage of Legislation

November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The recent rush to pass multiple laws in parliament has raised significant concerns among Paki­stanis. Major changes, including re­structuring the judiciary, amend­ing the Practice & Procedure Act, and extending military service ten­ure to five years, were passed in a record 40 minutes without trans­parency or adequate debate. Oppo­sition members, caught off guard by the speed of these proceedings, struggled to voice their concerns. It appears the PML-N-PPP coali­tion, frustrated with compromises on previous amendments, pushed these laws through to increase ex­ecutive control over the judiciary. The amendments raise the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34 and Islamabad High Court judg­es to 12, a move seen by many as a way to limit judicial challenges.

Furthermore, the recent appoint­ment of Justice Amin Uddin Khan as head of the Supreme Court’s Consti­tutional Bench by the Judicial Com­mission of Pakistan has raised ques­tions about political motives. This move reduces the influence of judg­es who previously supported PTI, especially on decisions involving re­served seats. Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah have been removed from critical cases, casting doubt on whether Chief Justice Ya­hya Afridi will convene a full court to address the 26th amendment and other key issues.

5G internet service in Pakistan by April 2025: PTA

This legislative rush undermines the integrity of parliamentary pro­cesses, as six bills passed without proper review or committee refer­ral. The prioritisation of political agendas over stability could inad­vertently deepen the country’s crisis if this trend continues unchecked.

PROF. MUHAMMAD FAYYAZ,

Charsadda.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024