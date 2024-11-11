Swift Passage of Legislation

The recent rush to pass multiple laws in parliament has raised significant concerns among Paki­stanis. Major changes, including re­structuring the judiciary, amend­ing the Practice & Procedure Act, and extending military service ten­ure to five years, were passed in a record 40 minutes without trans­parency or adequate debate. Oppo­sition members, caught off guard by the speed of these proceedings, struggled to voice their concerns. It appears the PML-N-PPP coali­tion, frustrated with compromises on previous amendments, pushed these laws through to increase ex­ecutive control over the judiciary. The amendments raise the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34 and Islamabad High Court judg­es to 12, a move seen by many as a way to limit judicial challenges.

Furthermore, the recent appoint­ment of Justice Amin Uddin Khan as head of the Supreme Court’s Consti­tutional Bench by the Judicial Com­mission of Pakistan has raised ques­tions about political motives. This move reduces the influence of judg­es who previously supported PTI, especially on decisions involving re­served seats. Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah have been removed from critical cases, casting doubt on whether Chief Justice Ya­hya Afridi will convene a full court to address the 26th amendment and other key issues.

This legislative rush undermines the integrity of parliamentary pro­cesses, as six bills passed without proper review or committee refer­ral. The prioritisation of political agendas over stability could inad­vertently deepen the country’s crisis if this trend continues unchecked.

PROF. MUHAMMAD FAYYAZ,

Charsadda.