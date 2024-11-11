Swift Passage of Legislation

The recent rush to pass multiple laws in parliament has raised significant concerns among Pakistanis. Major changes, including restructuring the judiciary, amending the Practice & Procedure Act, and extending military service tenure to five years, were passed in a record 40 minutes without transparency or adequate debate. Opposition members, caught off guard by the speed of these proceedings, struggled to voice their concerns. It appears the PML-N-PPP coalition, frustrated with compromises on previous amendments, pushed these laws through to increase executive control over the judiciary. The amendments raise the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34 and Islamabad High Court judges to 12, a move seen by many as a way to limit judicial challenges.
Furthermore, the recent appointment of Justice Amin Uddin Khan as head of the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan has raised questions about political motives. This move reduces the influence of judges who previously supported PTI, especially on decisions involving reserved seats. Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah have been removed from critical cases, casting doubt on whether Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will convene a full court to address the 26th amendment and other key issues.
This legislative rush undermines the integrity of parliamentary processes, as six bills passed without proper review or committee referral. The prioritisation of political agendas over stability could inadvertently deepen the country’s crisis if this trend continues unchecked.
PROF. MUHAMMAD FAYYAZ,
Charsadda.