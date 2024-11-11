Tahir Ashrafi stresses joint efforts to restore peace

LAHORE - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed the need for joint ef­forts to restore peace and harmony in the country. At a joint press conference, along with religious schol­ars and leaders from various schools of thought, here on Sunday, he said all religious leaders issued a unanimous fatwa, declaring the perpetrators as ter­rorists and condemning their act of killing innocent civilians. He called on the government to take de­cisive action at all levels against such elements. He pointed out that the roots of terrorism in Pakistan were linked to Afghan soil and urged Afghanistan to become a good neighbour, eliminating terrorist hideouts within its borders. He emphasised that the state, government, military, and people of Pakistan were united in the fight against terrorism, just as they were in the year 2000, and that terrorists and their facilitators would be defeated again.

Addressing the situation in Parachinar, he urged the local population to maintain peace, respect, and brotherhood, and to not let violence divide them. They stressed that mutual respect and tol­erance were essential for a prosperous future. Regarding the recent tragedy in Quetta, the PUC chairman expressed deep sorrow over the kill­ing of 27 innocent people by terrorists. They also affirmed that the entire nation was united in the fight against terrorism and its facilitators. He also expressed concern over the role of certain indi­viduals who attempt to portray terrorists as miss­ing persons while later being involved in suicide bombings. They called for these facilitators to be held accountable. Ashrafi urged Afghanistan to take responsibility for its role in curbing terrorism and to eliminate terrorist safe havens within its borders. He also called for mutual peace and coop­eration between the two nations. He reminded Af­ghanistan that peace in Pakistan is integral to peace in Afghanistan, stressing that terrorism is a shared enemy and no country should support terrorists.