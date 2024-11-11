Tania Saeed’s five-fer gives Invincibles second successive win

LAHORE - A five-wicket haul by Tania Saeed and Ayesha Zafar’s 31 handed In­vincibles a two-wicket win over Stars in the sec­ond-round match of the National Women’s One- Day Tournament at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi. This was Invincibles’ second successive win in the event. Batting first, Stars were bowled out for 98 in 30.1 overs with Sidra Amin managing to score 37. Left-arm spinner Tania (5-20) was equally sup­ported by leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who took three wick­ets. Invincibles achieved the target in the 30th over, losing eight wickets in the process. At the HPC Oval Ground, half-cen­turies from Dua Majid (56, 98b, 4x4s) and captain Fatima Sana (52, 29b, 6x4s, 4x6s) helped Conquerors post 260 for six in 50 overs, after they opted to bat first. For Strikers, Anam Amin and captain Nida Dar snapped two wickets apiece. In turn, Strikers were bundled out for 120, handing Conquerors a comprehensive 140-run win. Nashra Sundhu grabbed four wickets for the winning team. The third round matches of the competition will be played on Wednesday, 13 November.

SCORES IN BRIEF

CONQUERORS 260-6, 50

overs (Dua Majid 56, Fatima

Sana 52, Hafsa Khalid 36,

Najiha Alvi 35*; Anam Amin

2-35, Nida Dar 2-45) beat

STRIKERS 120 all out, 27.5

overs (Aleena Masood 25;

Nashra Sundhu 4-6, Rida

Aslam 3-30, Syeda Aroob

Shah 2-17) by 140 runs.

INVINCIBLES 99-8, 29.4

overs (Ayesha Zafar 31; Rameen

Shamim 3-19, Tuba

Hassan 2-21, Laiba Mansoor

2-24) beat STARS 98 all out,

30.1 overs (Sidra Amin 37;

Tania Saeed 5-20, Ghulam

Fatima 3-27) by 2 wickets.