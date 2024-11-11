Tania Saeed’s five-fer gives Invincibles second successive win

LAHORE - A five-wicket haul by Tania Saeed and Ayesha Zafar’s 31 handed Invincibles a two-wicket win over Stars in the second-round match of the National Women’s One- Day Tournament at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi. This was Invincibles’ second successive win in the event. Batting first, Stars were bowled out for 98 in 30.1 overs with Sidra Amin managing to score 37. Left-arm spinner Tania (5-20) was equally supported by leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who took three wickets. Invincibles achieved the target in the 30th over, losing eight wickets in the process. At the HPC Oval Ground, half-centuries from Dua Majid (56, 98b, 4x4s) and captain Fatima Sana (52, 29b, 6x4s, 4x6s) helped Conquerors post 260 for six in 50 overs, after they opted to bat first. For Strikers, Anam Amin and captain Nida Dar snapped two wickets apiece. In turn, Strikers were bundled out for 120, handing Conquerors a comprehensive 140-run win. Nashra Sundhu grabbed four wickets for the winning team. The third round matches of the competition will be played on Wednesday, 13 November.
SCORES IN BRIEF
CONQUERORS 260-6, 50
overs (Dua Majid 56, Fatima
Sana 52, Hafsa Khalid 36,
Najiha Alvi 35*; Anam Amin
2-35, Nida Dar 2-45) beat
STRIKERS 120 all out, 27.5
overs (Aleena Masood 25;
Nashra Sundhu 4-6, Rida
Aslam 3-30, Syeda Aroob
Shah 2-17) by 140 runs.
INVINCIBLES 99-8, 29.4
overs (Ayesha Zafar 31; Rameen
Shamim 3-19, Tuba
Hassan 2-21, Laiba Mansoor
2-24) beat STARS 98 all out,
30.1 overs (Sidra Amin 37;
Tania Saeed 5-20, Ghulam
Fatima 3-27) by 2 wickets.