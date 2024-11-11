The Need of the Hour: IDEAS-2024

States strive to achieve self-sufficiency in their defence in­ventory to reduce dependence and ensure territorial integrity and sovereignty. Pakistan has been faced with multiple chal­lenges in traditional and non-traditional security imperatives. Hence, it has made efforts to overcome dependency on its de­fence needs. Pakistan’s Defence Industry is making a valiant ef­fort to meet the requirements of its armed forces in this fast-evolving and technologically advanced era. At the same time, it is trying to showcase its prod­ucts to consumers across the globe. No industry can flourish by supplying arms and equip­ment to its consumers alone until it starts exporting it to friendly nations and earning the much-needed foreign exchange.

Realizing the significance of defence industry in Pakistan vis-à-vis security concerns for coun­try’s territorial and ideological integrity, road to self-reliance was immediately realized by the leadership. Establishment of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Wah in 1951 and Kara­chi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW)in 1956, was a stepping stone in right direc­tion. Later-on in early 1970s, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and Heavy Industry (HIT) Taxila were added to this list. To stay abreast with the latest technological advancement es­pecially in field of telecommu­nication equipment, electronic system and IT based solutions; National Radio Telecommuni­cation Cooperations (NRTC) is another organization; making world class military commu­nication, Border Security and surveillance, Jammers, IT & CS, Robotics and Electronic Warfare equipment’s. Another major step in the road to self-reliance is Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS); Pakistan’s premier state-owned defence conglomerate and one of the largest defence manufacturing units and hub of core R&D ac­tivitiesin country;offering prod­ucts for multifaceted military applications. Considering Paki­stan’s export potential in filed of defence industry; Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) was established by the Government of Pakistan in 2000 as a facilitation agency aimed at promoting and coordinating the export of high-quality de­fense products and services. Its primary role is to assist both domestic and international cus­tomers in accessing Pakistan’s defense capabilities, which in­clude a wide range of military equipment and technologies.

DEPO started organizing a bi­ennial mega event, International Defence Exhibition and Semi­nar (IDEAS) of Pakistan, and the first edition of IDEAS was held in 2000, in Karachi with a modest strength of 65 national and international defence ex­hibitors.In last 24 years, IDEAS grew with each new edition as last 11th edition of IDEAS wit­nessed participation of more than 500 defence exhibitors in­cluding 300 plus international defence exhibitors. Since year 2000,IDEAS remains the pivotal platform for not showcasing Pakistan’s creativity and innova­tions in the defence industry, but also a successful platform for the international defence produc­tion powerhouses to showcase their arms and equipment on the occasion. For this purpose, it is expected that the IDEAS-2024 will “serve as a bridge between defence industry entrepreneurs, traders, R&D specialists, finan­cial experts, and policymakers for capability enhancement and cost-effective businesses.”

DR ZIA UL HAQUE SHAMSI

The writer of this article has authored three international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace” and “Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War.” email:Ziashamsi58@gmaol.com