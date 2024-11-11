The Need of the Hour: IDEAS-2024

States strive to achieve self-sufficiency in their defence inventory to reduce dependence and ensure territorial integrity and sovereignty. Pakistan has been faced with multiple challenges in traditional and non-traditional security imperatives. Hence, it has made efforts to overcome dependency on its defence needs. Pakistan’s Defence Industry is making a valiant effort to meet the requirements of its armed forces in this fast-evolving and technologically advanced era. At the same time, it is trying to showcase its products to consumers across the globe. No industry can flourish by supplying arms and equipment to its consumers alone until it starts exporting it to friendly nations and earning the much-needed foreign exchange.
Realizing the significance of defence industry in Pakistan vis-à-vis security concerns for country’s territorial and ideological integrity, road to self-reliance was immediately realized by the leadership. Establishment of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Wah in 1951 and Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW)in 1956, was a stepping stone in right direction. Later-on in early 1970s, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and Heavy Industry (HIT) Taxila were added to this list. To stay abreast with the latest technological advancement especially in field of telecommunication equipment, electronic system and IT based solutions; National Radio Telecommunication Cooperations (NRTC) is another organization; making world class military communication, Border Security and surveillance, Jammers, IT & CS, Robotics and Electronic Warfare equipment’s. Another major step in the road to self-reliance is Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS); Pakistan’s premier state-owned defence conglomerate and one of the largest defence manufacturing units and hub of core R&D activitiesin country;offering products for multifaceted military applications. Considering Pakistan’s export potential in filed of defence industry; Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) was established by the Government of Pakistan in 2000 as a facilitation agency aimed at promoting and coordinating the export of high-quality defense products and services. Its primary role is to assist both domestic and international customers in accessing Pakistan’s defense capabilities, which include a wide range of military equipment and technologies.
DEPO started organizing a biennial mega event, International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) of Pakistan, and the first edition of IDEAS was held in 2000, in Karachi with a modest strength of 65 national and international defence exhibitors.In last 24 years, IDEAS grew with each new edition as last 11th edition of IDEAS witnessed participation of more than 500 defence exhibitors including 300 plus international defence exhibitors. Since year 2000,IDEAS remains the pivotal platform for not showcasing Pakistan’s creativity and innovations in the defence industry, but also a successful platform for the international defence production powerhouses to showcase their arms and equipment on the occasion. For this purpose, it is expected that the IDEAS-2024 will “serve as a bridge between defence industry entrepreneurs, traders, R&D specialists, financial experts, and policymakers for capability enhancement and cost-effective businesses.”
DR ZIA UL HAQUE SHAMSI
The writer of this article has authored three international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace” and “Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War.” email:Ziashamsi58@gmaol.com