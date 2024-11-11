Monday, November 11, 2024
TikTok is a Cancer

November 11, 2024
TikTok, a popular social media platform, has several harmful effects, including addiction, exces­sive screen time, and mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances, affecting both the quality and duration of sleep. It also fosters online harassment and physical health issues, such as eye strain, disrupted routines, negative body image, and headaches.

Additionally, when individuals be­gin earning from TikTok by gaining followers, they can become depen­dent on it without purpose. It espe­cially disrupts young people’s lives, encouraging negative thoughts and consuming their time.

Finally, TikTok easily enables the spread of misinformation, harmful content, and fake news, with many users contributing to its negative impact. While a ban isn’t necessary, introducing positive guidelines and responsible use could give it a constructive role in people’s lives.

SANA BALOCH,

Balochistan.

