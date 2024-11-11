Turkish Scholarship program providing opportunity to students pursuing higher education in Turkiye: CG

KARACHI - The Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye in Ka­rachi Cemal Sangu said that Turkish Scholarship program is a State initiative that provide opportunity to thousands international students including Paki­stanis, for pursuing higher education in Turkiye.

Addressing a dinner re­ception to celebrate study in Turkiye, organized by Tri-Star Education at Turk­ish Consulate, Turkiye’s top diplomat said education is one of the important ways and pillars to develop­ment and achievement, no country can progress, de­velop and prosper unless it keeps providing quality education to it’s youth and keep promotion of science and technology on its top priorities.

He disclosed Turkiye scholarships for Pakistani students is for all levels and comprehensive, with travel expenses, boarding, pocket money and many more. He announced that at the end of December scholarship application starts and they would like as many as stu­dents from Pakistan to take benefit of this program.

Sangu said that educa­tion teaches values and helps in the development of the society as a whole.

He quoted Nelson Man­dela who once said “Educa­tion is the most powerful weapon in the World”, and stated that in the field of education in Pakistan 28 Pak - Turk Maarif Schools all around Pakistan hav­ing 13 thousands students from pre-school to A level colleges, Pakistani and Cambridge Curriculum, three in Karachi and five in other parts of the Sindh province.

Turkiye Diyanet Founda­tion in cooperation with different Pakistani NGO’s is running girls schools, and they have 1500 stu­dents, they are providing solar energy system, WC, drinking water, school uni­forms, bags, books, school equipment, teachers sala­ries etc, Diyanet founda­tion is providing train­ing and certificate to 800 teachers, he stated.

Turkiye envoy said that Turkish Red Crescent Soci­ety with NGO’s are running Star Schools in Karachi Ko­rangi and Orangi areas, he added that Turkish Coor­dination and Development Agency (TIKA) supporting many education projects currently, in Sindh.