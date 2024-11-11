Monday, November 11, 2024
Two arrested on gang-rape charges

NEWS WIRE
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The police have arrested two men for allegedly committing gang-rape of a minor girl in the area of Mureedwala police station. A police spokesman said on Sunday that accused Sufiyan and Ali, along with their accomplice Muhammad Usman, kidnapped a seven-year-old girl (M) from Chak No. 203-GB, and took her to a ‘dera’ [outhouse] and allegedly sub­jected her to sexual assault. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. A special police team was constitut­ed which conducted raids and arrested Sufiyan and Ali, while the third accused Usman was still at large.

