Vintage Car Rally Show held at DHA Peshawar

Peshawar - An impressive Vintage Show was held at the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Peshawar on Sunday, attracting a large crowd of car enthusiasts. The event was organized jointly by the Frontier 4x4 Club and DHA Peshawar.

Banners and placards were displayed around the venue to promote the event, which included a series of exciting competitions. A tug of war 4x4 jeep race and a vehicle race on a 1.3-kilometer track were among the highlights. Jamsheed Burki claimed victory in the tug of war race, while Babar Yousafzai emerged as the winner of the 1.3-kilometer race.

Around 60 vehicles participated in the races, which were warmly applauded by the spectators.

The event also featured stalls from Excide Battery, along with various vehicles and motorcycles. Additionally, Excide Battery hosted a funfair show that was well-received by attendees.

The organizers and participants praised DHA Peshawar and Frontier 4x4 Club for successfully hosting the event.

, which showcased both vintage and modern vehicles in a celebration of automotive culture.