Woman’s tortured body found oncity outskirts

KARACHI - A young woman was found murdered on the outskirts of the city off M-9 motorway. SITE-Superhighway Indus­trial Area SHO Khalid Abbasi said the body of a woman was recovered from a garbage dump near Chakar Hotel on the motorway. He said the body bore marks of torture and it appeared that she was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped there later. The corpse was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hos­pital for medico-legal for­malities. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn the post-mortem examina­tion was carried out and the cause of death was found to be strangulation. However, all visceral samples had been collected to rule out intoxi­cation. Swabs for serology and DNA were preserved. The identification of the de­ceased, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, could not be made till late in the night.