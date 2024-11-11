YMCA Lahore celebrates 148 years of legacy in sports, education

The , a cornerstone of community service for 148 years, continues to uphold its pioneering legacy, deeply rooted in the principles of faith-based progress and human development.

The institution, founded in 1844 in London by George Williams, has since grown into a global movement that now serves over 60 million people across 120 countries.

At a recent briefing held in connection with the Lahore Biennale, where 60 international artists from 30 countries showcased their work, General Secretary of , Emanuel Sarfraz, reflected on the profound impact of the organization in Lahore over nearly a century and a half. The exhibition, which began on October 5 and runs until November 8, 2024, highlights YMCA’s role as a key venue in the event.

"YMCA has been instrumental in introducing and popularizing modern sports in this region. It was YMCA that pioneered the Boys’ Scout Movement in Punjab in 1921, and it was here that volleyball, basketball, and badminton were first introduced," Sarfraz shared. "Moreover, the first university boxing tournament in Punjab was held on the rooftop of the YMCA building, marking a significant milestone in the city’s sporting history."

YMCA Lahore’s historical contributions extend beyond sports. In 1928, it became the birthplace of the first broadcasting station in the subcontinent, cementing its role in the region’s media and communication history. Additionally, was the venue for the city’s first Inter-Club Tennis Tournament, further solidifying its position as a leader in promoting sports and recreation.

Sarfraz emphasized the resilience and adaptability of YMCA, noting that its ability to evolve with the changing times has been key to its continued success. "A lifetime is never enough to achieve the highest goals, but YMCA’s journey proves that faith-based movements can drive meaningful change. From a small shop in central London to a global network spanning 120 countries, YMCA has remained a testament to progress and positive transformation."

The organization is committed to meeting the ever-evolving needs of the community. "YMCA Lahore is continuously adapting to the changing landscape. We’ve recently introduced Artificial Intelligence courses and health and skincare programs to empower the youth and provide them with the skills they need to navigate the modern world," Sarfraz added.

As moves forward, it remains dedicated to its core mission of providing quality education, fostering community development, and equipping individuals with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.