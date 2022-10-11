Share:

Pakistan's tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has said that the ACE tennis talent hunt programme will help the country get fresh talent that will be trained and groomed well for the international assignments.

Sharing his views during the practice session along with physical trainer Farhan Masood, Aisam said: “It was one of my initiatives to identify fresh talent of tennis and fortunately, I am successful in my mission. We have selected 16 players from four cities in Pakistan for mentorship. The selected players include Bilal Asim, Ahtesham Humayun, Muhammad Hamza and Abubakar Talha from Lahore, Muhammad Hassan, Ahmed Nael, Soha Ali and Razik Sultan from Islamabad, Raahim Veqar, Natalia Zaman, Taimur Ansari and Samer Zaman from Karachi and Shayan Afridi, Hamid Israr, Hamza Roman, and Shahsawar Khan from Peshawar.

Aisam, who is a Goodwill Ambassador of the Punjab government, further said that different coaches have been hired for all these four cities as their goal is to train them and further enhance their skills in 12 months. “The Pakistan Tennis Federation has appreciated my efforts in undertaking this project and the PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan has also extended his all-out support to the ACE management, for which I am grateful to him.”

Aisam has the remarkable distinction of being the most successful Davis Cup player in Pakistan's history along with the longest-serving No 1 Pakistan tennis player Aqeel Khan. Both these tennis legends have honor of winning many crucial Davis Cup ties for Pakistan. Aisam is only Pakistan’s tennis player, who have also the honor of representing the country in a lot of Grand Slam events and he is now more eager to serve and pay back to the country by producing future tennis stars for Pakistan.