The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved funding of Rs410 million to the Interior Ministry to halt the possible long march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Federal Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the arrest warrant against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Anti-corruption department got the arrest warrant over the wrong record, cabinet members added.

The cabinet also discussed the investigation of the audio leaks of the PM house and the lost cypher from the PM house record.

Earlier in the day, judge in Rawalpindi returned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea against the release of his arrest warrant with an objection.

Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) team tasked with arresting Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah returned empty-handed due to the ‘non-cooperation’ from Islamabad.