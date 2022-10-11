Share:

Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Banking Circle on Tuesday lodged a case against 11 people including former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the foreign funding case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused nominated in the FIR have violated the Foreign Exchange Act.

Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Amir Kiyani, Tariq Sheikh, Tariq Shafi have been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR stated that the accused are beneficiary of the private bank account, while the PTI had an account at the local bank and the private bank manager has also been nominated in the case.

According to the text of the FIR, a bank account was created in the name of Naya Pakistan, the bank manager allowed to operate the illegal bank account and the $2.1 million were deposited by the Abraaj Group of Companies in the bank account.

It further stated that the PTI submitted Arif Naqvi s affidavit to the ECP, while the Abraaj Group also deposited money in PTI account, hence, the affidavit is false.