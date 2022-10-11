Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday decided to approach the Supreme Court to collect the outstanding royalties from the federal government.

While holding a news conference after the cabinet meeting, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra along with Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government will protect its constitutional and legal rights, adding that the provincial government has decided to approach the Supreme Court over the federal government’s inaction on releasing outstanding royalties and non-releases of funds for the merged tribal districts.

He said that since the present federal government came to power, the provincial government has neither received a single penny in net hydel profit nor in the budget of the merged districts.

Jhagra further said that before going to the Supreme Court, the KP government will pass a resolution in the assembly in support of its legal and constitutional rights.

He lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that the prime minister had announced Rs10billion for the flood-affected people of KP, but he [Shehbaz] did not fulfilled the commitment yet.