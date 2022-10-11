Share:

Pakistan has conveyed strong protest to India over the inhuman custodial death of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah, in Delhi s infamous Tihar Jail.

The Indian Charge d Affaires was summoned to Foreign Office in Islamabad on Tuesday to register the protest.

It was deplored that despite Pakistan s serious concerns over Altaf Ahmed Shah s sharply deteriorating health, as well as his daughter s letter addressed to Indian Prime Minister apprising him of Shah s precarious health condition, the Indian government remained completely indifferent.

The Foreign Office said India not only failed to provide satisfactory medical care to Altaf Ahmed Shah who was suffering from renal cancer but also created inordinate delays in his hospitalization and essential diagnostic tests.

The Foreign Office demanded of Indian government to immediately investigate the custodial death of Altaf Ahmed Shah and hold to account all those responsible for the brutality.

It also demanded that the mortal remains of late Hurriyat leader be promptly returned to his family so that proper burial of the deceased in accordance with their wishes can be carried out.

It also called upon India to desist from unlawfully keeping the indigenous Kashmiri leadership hostage and denying them their fundamental human rights.