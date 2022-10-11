Share:

Sub-inspector Sarwar Akram embraced martyrdom while two other police officials were injured during a police encounter in Pakpattan.

According to details, dacoits were robbing citizens when a police party reached the spot. Fleeing robbers fired shots at police and during an exchange of fire, Sub-inspector Sarwar embraced martyrdom while a robber was also shot dead.

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the concerned officials.

The chief minister said that the government stands with the family and heirs of the martyred Sarwar Akram.