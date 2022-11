Share:

Pakistani currency continued to stabilize on the second working day of the week, as it made a fresh recovery against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

According to details, the local currency appreciated by 17 paise against the greenback and closed at Rs217.79. The rupee had closed at Rs217.97 on Monday, according to Pakistan’s central bank data.

With the latest gains, the rupee has cumulatively recovered by Rs22.15 from its record high of Rs239.94.