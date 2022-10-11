Share:

While the recent monsoon rainfall and the emerging situation of national level floods demand great efforts and support for saving humanity, working shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Air Force personnel, students of PAF Schools and Colleges made indigenous efforts to bring cheers amongst the distressed children of flood affected areas.

The PAF students came together to raise funds on their own to buy treats which included chocolates, sweets and stationery items for the brothers and sisters in these testing times. More than 17000 packets comprising sweet treats were distributed in the flood affected areas which brought back the lost smiles on the faces of suffering children.

The activity is reflective of PAF's resolve of being the first responder to the nation's call wherein PAF has always stepped forward for conduct of relief activities to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by disasters and natural calamities.