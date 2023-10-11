137 new dengue cases confirmed in Punjab

LAHORE - During the last 24 hours, dengue was confirmed in 137 new patients across the province and total con­firmed cases have risen to 5717.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has urged the citizens to keep their environment clean and dry to avoid dengue. Meanwhile, only 165 new conjunctivitis patients were re­ported across the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the caretaker Pun­jab Minister for Primary and Second­ary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir that no case is reported from 18 districts out of 36 districts in the province. He said that conjunctivitis patients can contact the helpline 1033 for treat­ment related assistance.