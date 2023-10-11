15th death anniversary of first Pashto films hero Badar Munier today

Mardan - The 15th death anniversary of the first hero of Pashto films, Badar Munier, will be observed today (Wednesday) across Pakistan. Fans of this beloved figure had made elaborate arrangements to honour his legacy. He passed away on October 11 2008 at the age of 68.

Born in 1945 in Swat, Badar Munier’s journey to stardom was one marked by determination and hard work. After stints as a laborer and performing various odd jobs in Karachi, including tire puncturing and hotel work, he entered the world of cinema.

In 1970, his debut Pashto film, “Yousaf Khan Sherbano,” marked the beginning of a prolific career that would span more than 750 films, covering Pashto, Urdu, Punjabi, and even an English production.

What set Badar Munier apart was not just his remarkable career longevity but his unwavering commitment to professionalism. Throughout his 41-year career, he maintained a spotless reputation, devoid of any scandals with his co-stars. Over 350 songs were filmed on him, with the majority featuring the voices of Khyal Muhammad, Ahmed Rashdi, Hidayatullah, Gulrez Tabseem, Wisal Khyal, and Anwar Khyal.

But Badar Munier’s contributions to the industry extended beyond acting. He directed three films, produced approximately 15 others, and even wrote the stories for two. He introduced several talented female actors to the film world, including Nami, Musrat Shaheen, and Shahnaz Khan.

Badar Munier was not just a film legend but a trailblazer. He earned the distinction of being Pakistan’s first action hero and the hero of the first Pashto films. Although he began his career with the Urdu film “Jehan Barf Gurti Hai,” it was his work in Aziz Tabasim’s Pashto film “Yusuf Khan Sher Bano” that catapulted him to fame. His last Pashto film was released in 2007, capping a remarkable journey.

Over the years, Badar Munier worked in more than 750 films, including 400 Pashto, 85 Urdu, 31 Punjabi, 11 Sindhi, and even one Hindi production. His onscreen partnerships included 53 heroines, a world record, and he portrayed villains in over 314 films alongside Neemat Sarhaddi, another unbreakable record. This demonstrated his versatility and enduring appeal.

Badar Munier’s contributions didn’t end at the cinema. He was actively involved in charitable work, rallying support for relief efforts during natural disasters and other crises.