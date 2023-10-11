Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

19 new dengue cases take tally of patients to 448 in KP

APP
October 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  A weekly report issued by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday said the number of people affected by the dengue virus has reached to 448 in the province.

According to the report, the highest number of 94 dengue cases was reported from Peshawar, followed by 66 in Swabi, 45 In Mardan while from Charsadda, 37 and from Battagram 31 cases were reported.

The report further informed that from Malakand, 23 dengue cases, from Haripur, 20 cases, from Kohat and Bajaur each 17 cases and from Mansehra 16 cases of dengue fever were reported. From Dera Ismail Khan, 13 such cases were reported, while from Nowshera 12 cases, from Abbottabad 10 cases and from Chitral Lower, 8 dengue fever cases were reported.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1697002544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023