19 new dengue cases take tally of patients to 448 in KP

PESHAWAR - A weekly report issued by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday said the number of people affected by the dengue virus has reached to 448 in the province.

According to the report, the highest number of 94 dengue cases was reported from Peshawar, followed by 66 in Swabi, 45 In Mardan while from Charsadda, 37 and from Battagram 31 cases were reported.

The report further informed that from Malakand, 23 dengue cases, from Haripur, 20 cases, from Kohat and Bajaur each 17 cases and from Mansehra 16 cases of dengue fever were reported. From Dera Ismail Khan, 13 such cases were reported, while from Nowshera 12 cases, from Abbottabad 10 cases and from Chitral Lower, 8 dengue fever cases were reported.