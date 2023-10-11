27 electric buses set to operate from Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi rejected the proposed Rs.15 fare increase for the Metro Bus and Speedo Bus services while presiding over the 24th meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Trans­port Ibrahim Hassan Murad, secretary finance and officials from the Punjab Masstransit Authority. Highlighting the importance of innovative reve­nue-generation strategies, CM stressed the need to explore alternative approaches in­stead of resorting to fare hikes.

An important decision was taken to initiate a pilot proj­ect for energy-efficient public transport. In collaboration with the World Bank, 27 elec­tric buses are set to operate from Lahore Railway Station to Green Town. Moreover, plans were formulated to in­troduce electric buses for the Pakistan Metrobus System in Islamabad-Rawalpindi.

The CM issued directives for immediate action on the elec­tric buses initiative and ap­proved measures to address the shortage of human resources in the Punjab Masstransit Author­ity. The CM directed repairing and maintaining metro bus tracks in both cities. The meet­ing sanctioned the renovation projects for Qaddafi Stadium and Shahdara Railway Station in the provincial metropolis. The proposal to operate diesel-hybrid regenerative buses was thoroughly discussed during the meeting. The government remains committed to provid­ing secure and high-quality transport services to the com­muters, he added.

Earlier, secretary transport informed that the Punjab Masstransit Authority, which operates six bus services, has surpassed the target of serv­ing over 1.25 billion passen­gers, adding that 25 thousand students daily use the Orange Line Metro Train to reach their destinations free of cost. Recognizing these accom­plishments, the Government of Pakistan has honored the Punjab Masstransit Authority with the Development Lead­ership Award, he added.