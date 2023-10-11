34,445 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive

Rawalpindi - As many as 34,445 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive that started on July 10. According to the District Health Authority spokesman, the LHEAP was underway in four Union Councils (UCs)-10, 11, 14 and 15 of the city while 147 people diagnosed with HBV and 619 with HCV so far.

He informed that 14,127 persons had been vaccinated for HBV while teams visited 6,568 houses to date, adding the LHEAP drive was being carried out in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health. The spokesman urged the residents to come forward and screen themselves for Hepatitis free of cost.